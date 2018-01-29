Taiwan Railways Administration announces second increase of additional trains for Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Monday that it will increase the number of additional trains for the second time to meet unfulfilled demand for the Lunar New Year holiday after advance tickets for popular holiday periods had sold out.



The TRA said the second increase of additional trains for the Lunar New Year holiday will include 20 more trains for the Western Line and 10 more trains for the Eastern Line to bring the total additional trains for the holiday season to 359. The agency said the booking for the latest additional trains will start on February 6.

On the other hand, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said airlines were also planning the third increase of flights for travel to and from Penghu and Kinmen counties during the Lunar New Year according to demand.



