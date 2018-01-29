Photo of the Day: Greenpeace Philippines' trash whale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An image of an art installation designed last year to look like a beached whale made almost entirely of garbage has resurfaced on Taiwanese social media.

The installation, designed by Greenpeace Philippines to raise awareness of the devastating impact plastic trash is having on the ocean and its wildlife, was originally placed on display on in May last year. Yesterday (Jan. 28), an image of the artwork was posted on the Taiwanese news site ETtoday and within 24 hours has gained 38,000 likes.

In December of 2015, a sperm whale was found dead on the beach in Samal, Philippines and its stomach was found to contain fishnet, wood and steel wire, which are believed to have caused its death, reported Asian Correspondent. A local cetacean expert, Darrell Dean Blatchley was quoted by the Asian Correspondent as saying, "

“Among the 53 whales and dolphins recovered in the last seven years in Davao Gulf, only four died due to natural causes. The rest of them died because of plastic waste, were caught by nets or killed through dynamite fishing or were unable to feed in the sea.”

A study by the journal Science found that in 2010, there will 8 million tons of plastic garbage thrown into the sea by coastal countries. By 2015, the amount of plastic waste in the sea was the equivalent to every 30 centimeters of coastline in the world being covered by five plastic bags.

Five countries, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines account for 60 percent of the plastic trash dumped in the world's oceans, according to a study titled "Stemming the Tide" published by the Ocean Conservancy and the McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.





(Image by @discoverocean)