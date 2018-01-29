Fields in bloom in Longjing, central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Fields in Longjing District, Taichung City are in colorful bloom this time of year as farmers in the area planted zinnias, Cosmos, rapeseed and other green manure crops during fallow every year.



Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), who visited the flowers in Longjing on Saturday, said that Longjing District had planned a series of activities in conjunction with the blooming flowers for attracting more people to appreciate the flowers.



Taichung’s Agriculture Bureau said that Longjing farmers typically plant food staple crops, such as rice, sweet potatoes, and other food grains, and during fallow, they plant green manure crops, which are not only friendly to the environment but also helpful in improving the quality of the staple crops.



(Photo courtesy of Taitung Information Bureau)

(Photo courtesy of Taitung Information Bureau)