  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Fields in bloom in Longjing, central Taiwan

Fields in Longjing District, Taichung City are in colorful bloom this time of year as farmers in the area planted zinnias, Cosmos, rapeseeds and other green manure crops during fallow

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/29 17:39

Fields in Longjing District, Taichung City are in colorful bloom (Photo courtesy of Taitung Information Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Fields in Longjing District, Taichung City are in colorful bloom this time of year as farmers in the area planted zinnias, Cosmos, rapeseed and other green manure crops during fallow every year.    
 

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), who visited the flowers in Longjing on Saturday, said that Longjing District had planned a series of activities in conjunction with the blooming flowers for attracting more people to appreciate the flowers.  

Taichung’s Agriculture Bureau said that Longjing farmers typically plant food  staple crops, such as rice, sweet potatoes, and other food grains, and during fallow, they plant green manure crops, which are not only friendly to the environment but also helpful in improving the quality of the staple crops.    

(Photo courtesy of Taitung Information Bureau)

(Photo courtesy of Taitung Information Bureau)
Longjing
Taichung
Lin Chia-lung
staple crops

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan records lowest population growth rate since record keeping began
2018/01/28 12:07
Taiwan IDF fighter jet blows tire at Taichung airport
2018/01/25 13:43
Members of Taiwan's indigenous Bunun ethnic group visit ancestral lands
2018/01/24 18:17
Temperature to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan in the coming week
2018/01/20 15:40
Marriott Hotels website places Taiwanese cities in Japan
2018/01/20 13:49