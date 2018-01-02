  1. Home
Costco Taiwan announces  first-ever closure for Lunar New Year  

Costco is famous for its slogan ‘open all year round’ 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/29 17:48

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Costco Taiwan, famous for its slogan "open all year round," in an announcement captured on social media revealed that the membership-only warehouse club will take one day off for the 2018 Lunar New Year, reported China Times.

On an announcement board listing opening hours for Chinese New Year, Costco said that it will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, which is Lunar New Year's Eve, and will close on the first day of the Lunar New Year, Feb. 16.


This year marks the first time that Costco Taiwan to has taken a day off for Lunar New Year's celebration.

According, Wang You-mei (王友玫), a spokesman for Costco Taiwan, the company wanted to offer workers more opportunities to reunite with their families over the holidays and expects to give vacations for workers not only this year but in the coming years as well, reported China Times.

On the Costco Taiwan Facebook group, most workers supported the company's decision and felt delighted. Examples of comments on the Facebook page include:

"Big thanks to my company."

"Such a benevolent company."

"Costco is not a fire department to open all year round!"
