Cold surge could send mercury down to 6 degrees in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the second and strongest cold surge of the winter yet is poised to strike Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that temperatures could drip to as low as 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 degrees Fahrenheit) by the weekend.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) warned that the coldest temperatures will be felt between Feb. 3 and Feb 6. In addition, the CWB has issued a heavy rain alert for Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Keelung City, with the rain expected to continue in northern Taiwan for 10 days until Feb. 7.

The CWB said that under the influence of a strong continental cold air mass, temperatures and will begin to plunge tonight, with Chiayi and all points north experiencing low temperatures between 11 and 13 degrees. The coldest temperature recorded today was 10.7 degrees, recorded in Taoyuan's Xinwu district.

Other areas will see temperatures between 14 to 16 degrees tonight. Due to the strong cold air in the north, temperatures in northern Taiwan will not rise much during the day, only reaching 13 to 14 degrees, and will drop to 11 to 12 degrees. With the exception of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, which will see highs of 19 to 20 degrees, the rest of Taiwan will not rise able 18 degrees during the day.

The CWB pointed out that due to the eastern movement of clouds from southern China have brought a wave water vapor to Taiwan, which combined with uplift from northeastern winds caused by the terrain has lead to increased periods of rain in northern and eastern areas of Taiwan. Keelung and elevated areas in Greater Taipei will continue to have a high probability of rain, while central and southern Taiwan and flat areas will see scattered showers.

The CWB predicts that Taiwan could first begin to feel the effects of the first wave of the intense continental cold air mass by Tuesday (Jan 30), which combined with the rainfall brought by the eastern movement of clouds from China, will result in cold and soggy conditions. Early Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop to 11 to 12 degrees from central to northern Taiwan, while other areas will see temperatures drop to 13 to 14 degrees.

From Tuesday through Wednesday (Jan. 31), the cold air mass will weaken slightly, but as the rains will continue, the temperature will not rise substantially.

The CWB predicts that the second major cold wave of the week will strike on Wednesday and will continue to affect the island well until Sunday (Feb. 3). As the cold surge continues to increase in intensity, central to northern and eastern Taiwan could see lows dip to 8 or 9 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, while open areas could drop to as low as 6 to 7 degrees. Meanwhile, southern Taiwan, Hualien and Taitung could see lows ranging between 10 to 13 degrees.