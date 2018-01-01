Data collected by Strava reveals locations of secret Taiwanese military bases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A user of the app Strava noticed revealing heat map photos of military bases in Taiwan and around the world, reported the BBC.

Strava is a "social network for athletes," which allows them to track their runs or rides as well as performance patterns over time. Strava recently published a heat map of active users around the world.

The problem lies among a portion of the Strava user base. Strava is being actively being used by military personnel in confidential areas allowing data about top-secret military locations to be discovered.



Heat map of active Strava users around Taiwan. (Image from Strava)

The heat maps track "life patterns" of users, including their routes, how often these routes are frequented, and their position as they move, according to the BBC.

Strava data indicates that the app is popular at the headquarters of Taiwan's missile command, according to the Daily Beast. While the location of this missile base was already fairly public, there are potentially secret military bases around Taiwan, and around the world, that risk being unveiled by Strava.

Further, although user identity is not public information, Strava Labs, the maker of the app, has access to this data and therefore so potentially do hackers, points out the Daily Beast. In terms of military power, this component could make a huge difference.

The over-sharing properties of the app were first discovered as a problem by 20-year-old Australian student, Nathan Ruser.

While the app does offer users the option to regulate or even turn off data sharing, most users chose to keep their data trackers on to take full advantage of the app's services.