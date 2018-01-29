  1. Home
Taiwan Railways Administration to sell lower priced standing tickets for Tze-Chiang trains on Eastern Line

Taiwan Railways Administration announced Monday that it would begin the trial operation of selling standing tickets with a 20% discount for Tze-Chiang Limited Express trains on the Eastern Line

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/29 16:01

A Puyuma Tze-Chiang Limited Express train (Photo: Flickr by billy1125)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Monday that it would begin the trial operation of selling standing tickets with a 20% discount for Tze-Chiang Limited Express trains on the Eastern Line on four days during the Chinese New Year Holiday.    

In order to enhance the transportation capacity of the Hualien-Taitung Line, the TRA has decided to begin the trial operation of selling the lower priced standing tickets for riding Tze-Chiang trains more than 80 kilometers on the Eastern Line on the four days of February 14, 15, 19 and 20.    

The TRA said that the standing tickets can be purchased at TRA’s ticket booths 12 days in advance.

As for the New Tze-Chiang Limited Express trains of Taroko and Puyuma, the TRA said that only 120 standing tickets (also with a 20% discount) will be sold for every Taroko or Puyuma train on the Eastern Line, and the ticket purchase is only available at the ticket booths on the same day as the ride. There will be no advance sale for standing tickets to ride these two types of trains, the agency said.  

 
