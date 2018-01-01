Taiwan film distributor, Spotlight, unveils Korean psychological thriller “Bluebeard”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based independent film distributor, Spotlight Entertainment Inc. (亮點國際影業), brings to Taiwan a Korean psychological thriller, “Bluebeard,” opening Feb. 2.

“Bluebeard” is based on the French fairy tale by Charles Perrault, the same author who first penned “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella,” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

“Its really interesting to see legendary folklore reinterpreted from an Eastern perspective,” Spotlight’s managing director told Taiwan News.

This version of the classic story is set in South Korea. Dr. Seung-hoon hears a murderous confession from a sedated patient. His wife soon goes missing and he begins to question the identities and motives of everyone around him, especially those closest.

When asked why Spotlight chose to feature this film in Taiwan, the managing director said, “These days Korean pop entertainment has saturated the Taiwanese market. We are fairly convinced that the framework of this film, concerning Korea’s contemporary economic development, urban lifestyle, foreign labor issues, and human psychology, will resonate well in Taiwanese society.”

The film has already gathered an anticipatory buzz, currently slotted at number 4 on “Yahoo’s Most Anticipated Films in Taiwan List."

“Bluebeard” marks director Lee Soo-yeon’s first film in 14 years, since “The Uninvited.”

“Bluebeard" will show at eight theaters around Taiwan: