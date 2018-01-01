Kaohsiung Underground Railway Project to include green spaces above

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Kaohsiung Metropolitan Area Underground Railway Project nears nine years of construction, a project to incorporate green spaces above the railway has been announced.

Public Works Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government Bureau Chief Cheng Yuan-tsung (鄭元宗) announced Sunday the construction of a 15-kilometer median strip of green space will begin this February, according to CNA.

The green project will initially focus on eight sections of the railway and include landscape illumination, afforestation, drainage systems, and pathways. The project is estimated to be completed in May.

Chief Cheng said that the entire 15 kilometers (9 mile) stretch of land will eventually be covered with foliage.

The greenery project will be completed in two phases. The areas surrounding the stops most frequented by commuters and tourists will be focused on first as well as those lines to be used in case of disaster relief and the second phase will then be devoted to adding additional structures to the areas.

Chief Cheng said that the combination of pathways, bicycle paths, and foliage will be unique to Kaohsiung and worth looking forward to.