Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 29, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/29 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 29 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT messes up in preliminary poll for Keelung mayor

@China Times: KMT pushes off nomination in Keelung after flubbing preliminary poll

@Liberty Times: KMT messes up in preliminary poll for Keelung mayor

@Apple Daily: Teacher feared paralyzed after falling down stairs in clash with student

@Economic Daily News: Central bank probing currency speculation activities involving Inverse ETF

@Commercial Times: Financial holding companies expected to rake in profits of NT$300 billion this year
 
