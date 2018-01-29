Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 29 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: KMT messes up in preliminary poll for Keelung mayor



@China Times: KMT pushes off nomination in Keelung after flubbing preliminary poll



@Liberty Times: KMT messes up in preliminary poll for Keelung mayor



@Apple Daily: Teacher feared paralyzed after falling down stairs in clash with student



@Economic Daily News: Central bank probing currency speculation activities involving Inverse ETF



@Commercial Times: Financial holding companies expected to rake in profits of NT$300 billion this year

