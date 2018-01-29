Celine Dion adds third show to Taiwan tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a tsunami of 300,000 fans crashed the ticketing system for her first-ever concerts in Taiwan, Canadian pop music sensation Celine Dion booked an additional show for this summer, which also sold out within hours.

Tickets for the third show, slated for July 14, went on sale at noon yesterday through the Kham ticketing system (寬宏售票系統) at 8 different price levels ranging from NT$800 to NT$13,800, and by 8:30 p.m. all seats for the additional show had also been sold out, reported CNA.

Dion's three concerts, titled "Céline Dion Live 2018 in Taipei," are now slated for the following dates and times at the Taipei Arena:

July 11 - 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show lasts until 10:30 p.m.)

July 13 - 7:30 pm. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show lasts until 10:30 p.m.)

July 14 - 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show lasts until 10:30 p.m.)

These concerts will mark the 49-year-old French Canadian diva's first trip to Taiwan, and she is planning on staying for seven days to enjoy the culture of Taiwan. Dion was previously scheduled to perform in Taipei in 2014, however, she had to cancel it at the time to care for her husband who was suffering from cancer, which he later succumbed to two years later.

While in Asia, Dion will perform in Japan, Macao, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

In addition to the Kham ticketing system, tickets for Dion's performances can also be purchased at Hi-Life and OK Mart convenience stores in Taiwan.

Over a decorated musical career that has spanned over 30 years, Dion has sold over 220 million albums worldwide, and has won five Grammy awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 12 World Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards, among many other awards and accolades.