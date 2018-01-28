Poor air quality recorded in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The majority of the air quality monitoring stations in Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County in southern Taiwan reported unhealthy air Sunday morning, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's (EPA) air quality monitoring network.



As of 10 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) flashed orange, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, at 12 monitoring stations in the two regions and it flashed red, signaling unhealthy air for the general public, in Kaohsiung's Fengshan District, data from the monitoring network showed.



Considering that the AQI at more than one-third of the monitoring stations in Kaohsiung and Pingtung flashed red or orange alerts, state-owned Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) was considering reducing the output of the coal-fired Hsinta Power Plant in the south, according to the EPA.



In the rest of western Taiwan and all of eastern Taiwan, the air quality was rated as either good or fair, the monitoring data showed.



The EPA's AQI takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air.