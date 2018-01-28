  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Executive Yuan considers easing startup admissions restrictions for science parks 

Executive Yuan hopes to send the amendments with changes, to Legislative Yuan by next session

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/28 15:08

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Science and Technology recently proposed an amendment to the current laws that have specific restrictions concerning the type of startups that can be established within Taiwan's science parks. These amendments, if approved, would allow more startup companies to set up operations, increasing the technical and financial strength of Taiwan. 

According to CNA, the Executive Yuan is currently reviewing the amendments, and aims to forward them to the Legislative Yuan by next session in hopes that the amendments will be passed the same session. 

The current Act for Establishment and Administration of Science Parks states that to start a company within a Taiwan Science Park, it has to be a company limited by shares. Any other form of business can not be set up within the parks' premises.

The new amendment would remove that restriction  thereby paving the way for more startup companies to establish operations in the Taiwanese market. 

If the amendment is passed, then companies specializing in Internet of Things, big data, artificial intelligence and app designing  would be permitted to enter Taiwan's science parks, said Wu Tsung-Tsong (吳政忠) a Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan, speaking to CNA. 
science park
Taiwan
startups
Taiwan Startup Ecosystem
Ministry of Science and Technology
Executive Yuan
Legislative Yuan

RELATED ARTICLES

China targets Taiwanese tea company for using Taiwan on Japanese site
2018/01/27 16:47
UK company to form venture project in Taiwan to develop offshore wind farms
2018/01/27 13:01
Traditional Indian Chhau dance performance comes to Taiwan's Nat. Palace Museum
2018/01/27 09:57
The saga of Taiwan’s missing flag on US websites continues
2018/01/26 17:05
Discount MRT fare for children announced
2018/01/26 15:49