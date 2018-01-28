Taiwan's Executive Yuan considers easing startup admissions restrictions for science parks 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Science and Technology recently proposed an amendment to the current laws that have specific restrictions concerning the type of startups that can be established within Taiwan's science parks. These amendments, if approved, would allow more startup companies to set up operations, increasing the technical and financial strength of Taiwan.

According to CNA, the Executive Yuan is currently reviewing the amendments, and aims to forward them to the Legislative Yuan by next session in hopes that the amendments will be passed the same session.

The current Act for Establishment and Administration of Science Parks states that to start a company within a Taiwan Science Park, it has to be a company limited by shares. Any other form of business can not be set up within the parks' premises.

The new amendment would remove that restriction thereby paving the way for more startup companies to establish operations in the Taiwanese market.

If the amendment is passed, then companies specializing in Internet of Things, big data, artificial intelligence and app designing would be permitted to enter Taiwan's science parks, said Wu Tsung-Tsong (吳政忠) a Minister without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan, speaking to CNA.