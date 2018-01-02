Scholar: US return to the TPP would benefit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After Trump’s remarks at the World Economic Forum on Friday, Jan. 26 concerning a possible return of the U.S. to the negotiating table of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), scholars quickly began discussing what a new round of negotiations with the U.S might mean for Taiwan.

A scholar of economics at the Academia Sinica, Dr. Wu Zhongshu (吳中書), says that if the US does return to the TPP partnership, it would ultimately benefit Taiwan.

He also said that the eleven partner countries involved in the revised trade agreement, the CPTPP, should be openly welcome the U.S.’s return to the negotiating table, reports Liberty Times.

Wu reasons that currently Taiwan’s relations and spats with China are putting it in an increasingly disadvantageous position in the East Asian region. In the current climate of increasing regional hegemony of China, and America’s protectionist stance towards its economic relationships with other countries, Taiwan is increasingly adrift politically.



He suggests that if the U.S. does return to the trade partnership agreement, it will help to balance the international situation, and also contribute to the further success of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy.

Trump’s comments about potentially renewing TPP negotiations were met with very mixed reactions over the weekend. It is certainly a calculated political play, but most are uncertain of his true intentions.



Many national governments would happily continue negotiations to entice the U.S. back into the regional alliance. However, many businesses and investors may potentially view this as an act of sabotage of the newly revised CPTPP deal that is currently still set to be signed in Chile on March 8.