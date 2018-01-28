Great cycling destination with blooming cherry blossoms on Yangmingshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei residents who enjoy cycling and cherry blossom viewing should not miss the opportunity to ride up Yangmingshan on a bike and catch the short-lived sakura in all their glory on Pingjing Street (平菁街) during this time of year.

The season of blooming cherry blossoms has kicked-off with the beautiful flowers blooming at Pingjing Street.



The majority of cherry blossoms along the street belong to the species Cerasus Kanazawa and Cerasus serrulata. Due to their early blooming schedule, they are often the ones to signal the start of northern Taiwan’s cherry blossom viewing season.

To make the proposition even more attractive, Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has established a cyclist rest area near Pingjing Street (平菁街) for cyclists to rest and enjoy what the location has to offer in different seasons.



The “Xishan Cyclist Rest Area,” located at Lane 71 of Zhishan Road Section 3 (至善路三段71巷), is Taipei City’s first rest area for cyclists traveling in the mountainous region. The forest of cherry blossoms in the vicinity, especially on Lane 42 of Pingjing Street, is a great place to watch the sakura flowers while recovering from the long ride.



According to the GEO, the rest stop is designed with cyclists in mind, merging surrounding landscape with local characteristics.