Young Taiwanese athlete wins big at Australian Open

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Rising Taiwanese tennis star Liang En-shuo (梁恩碩) cleaned up at the Australian Open on Saturday, winning both the junior girls' singles and doubles events.

Liang started her day by winning Taiwan's first ever junior girls' singles title at the opening Grand Slam of the year by beating Clara Burel of France 6-3, 6-4.

The 17-year-old then partnered with Wang Xinyu (王欣瑜) of China to beat Violet Apisah of Papua New Guinea and Lulu Sun of Switzerland 7-6 (4), 4-6, (10-5) in a match that lasted roughly 84 minutes.

The only other Taiwanese to win the junior girls' doubles title in Australia was Latisha Chan (詹詠然), who joined with Sun Shengnan of China to capture the trophy in 2004.

At the award ceremony after the doubles event, Liang expressed her appreciation to her family and friends in Taiwan for their support during the tournament.

"I would like to thank my family and friends for their support, because without them, I would not be here today," she said.