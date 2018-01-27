Renowned Taiwanese plastic surgeon accused of sexual assault then released on bail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A renowned plastic surgeon named Chang Yao-yuan (張耀元) was arrested and taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Thursday night after he was accused of sexual assault, but was later released on bail after paying NT$200,000 on Friday.

40-year old Chang is a well known plastic surgeon in Taipei and conducts surgeries through his clinic that goes by the name of Yes Clinic. He has appeared in numerous talk shows and has widely spoken about the benefits of getting plastic surgery done.

According to a recent report by the Liberty Times, Chang was on a date with a woman earlier this week. She reported him to the authorities following their date and accused him of raping her.

Chang, who is already married, was accused of adding a sedative to the woman's drink and then sexually assaulting her in her unconscious state, following which the woman filed a complaint with the local police department.

When Chang was summoned for questioning, it is reported that he denied all the allegations made against him and paid NT$200,000 for his release.

This is the third incident involving the plastic surgery sector in a short time. Recently a woman surnamed Chiang (江) was pronounced dead after she was taken to National Taiwan University Hospital following hemorrhoid surgery at the Instyle Clinic in Taipei.

It is reported that she became unconscious and her heart stopped beating after she was given general anesthetic for the procedure.

In another incident, a Hong Kong woman died after undergoing liposuction at Taipei's Justmake Plastic Clinic.