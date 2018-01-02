Two Taiwanese citizens arrested in Singapore for fraud scheme

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A pair of Taiwanese men have been arrested in Singapore for reportedly impersonating Chinese law enforcement officials, in a scam to defraud victims on phony claims of money laundering.

The Straits Times in Singapore reports that the two Taiwanese nationals, aged 27 and 22, surnamed Lin and Kuan respectively, allegedly tricked a Malaysian woman into giving them SG$32,000 (US$ 24,000) on Thursday, Jan. 24.

When they attempted to coerce her a second time to give them more money later that same day, she became suspicious and called the police. After an investigation, the men were arrested the on Friday Jan. 26.

The two men, in their contact with the victim, claimed that they were Chinese agents working for Interpol investigating cases of money laundering, reports Channel News Asia.

According to reports, police believe the men have been involved in similar cases recently.

The police warned citizens, and especially foreigners to be weary of unsolicited phone calls from people claiming to work for government agencies, and asking for money.



The men have been charged with dishonestly receiving stolen property, and will be held at the Central Police Division in Singapore until their next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 1, reports Straits Times.