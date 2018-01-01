Taiwanese visited Japan in record numbers in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A record 4.5 million Taiwanese visited Japan in 2017 despite numerous typhoons disrupting air travel and the demise of an airline, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

The number of 4,564,000 amounted to a rise of 9.5 percent from the 4,167,000 recorded in 2016, the Apple Daily reported.

Taiwan came third on the list of tourists visiting Japan, after China with 7.35 million and South Korea with 7.14 million.

JNTO data showed that the number of Taiwanese arrivals broke records for each month, with the exception of February 2017. In July alone, 446,000 Taiwanese visited Japan.

The tourism organization saw three main reasons for the growth, including the higher number of charter flights during the summer and the increase in cruises, Japanese promotion campaigns in Taiwan, and the launch of more flights from Kaohsiung.

Those positive elements outweighed the negative ones, such as the frequent typhoons which caused flight cancellations and delays, and the demise of Taiwanese carrier TransAsia Airways (復興航空) in November 2016, the Apple Daily reported.