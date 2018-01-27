Taiwan to be hit by two cold waves in a row during next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau revealed on Saturday that Taiwan will see the arrival of two different cold masses that will cause a dip in temperatures to as low as 10 degrees for the entire week starting from Monday. However, the weather this weekend will be bright and sunny according to the forecast.

During the weekend, temperatures during the day in the northern and central Taiwan will remain between 20-22 degrees, 23-25 degrees in the eastern region and between 24-28 degrees in the southern parts of the country.

After a sunny weekend, the nation will see the arrival of two strong cold air masses that will bring down the temperatures to 15-17 degrees in the north as well as Yilan and Hualien, with 17-19 degrees in the central region and 20 degrees in the south and southeast region starting Monday.

According to the Central News Agency, when the first cold mass weakens by Wednesday, the second cold mass will hit Taiwan on Thursday which is set to bring more cold air than the previous one and will cause the temperature to decrease to 10 degrees in the northern and central regions of the country. The new mass will also cause rain in the north and east of Taiwan as well as the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.