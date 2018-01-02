South-paw pitcher becomes first Taiwanese player in Korean baseball league

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A left-handed pitcher will become the first Taiwanese baseball player to join South Korea’s professional league.

Wei-Chung Wang (王維中), 25 years old, and born in Taitung County has just signed a one year contract for US$ 900,000 with the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), reports Yonhap News.

Wang has formerly played for the American Major League. He held contracts with both the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Milwaukee Brewers, however he was never fielded by the Pirates, mainly because of a surgical operation.



He made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Brewers. From 2015 to 2017, he was reassigned to the minor leagues, before rejoining the Brewers in 2017. In total he played 22 games for the Brewers, according to Yonhap News.

He was released from his contract with the Brewers, and signed his contract with the NC Dinos on the same day, Jan. 26, 2018.

Yonhap reports NC Dino sources as saying that Wang can manage a 151 km/h fastball, and can “mix in cutters, sinkers, curves, and changeups.” The reportedly have “high expectations” for a young, left-handed pitcher with MLB experience.

According to the report in the 36 years of the KBO’s history, Wang will be the first Taiwanese athlete to join the league. The league only began recruiting foreigners in 1998. The NC Dinos were founded in 2011, and are based in Changwon, South Korea.

