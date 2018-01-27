  1. Home
  2. Society

The mayor of Taipei embarks on his European tour

Ko Wen-je will also visit Turkey to discuss building a mosque in Taipei with the Turkish government

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/27 14:32

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je, left Taiwan on Saturday morning (Jan. 27) to visit Europe, where he will visit the Netherlands, Belgium, and Poland. His trip will also include a visit to Turkey. 

CNA reports that the purpose of the trip is to to learn more about democracy, by studying different examples of the host nations. 

Ko said that although Taiwan has always looked up to the United States and learned from its democratic society, Europe's influence on democracy is no less important and Taiwan should spend more time with its European friends to study their example, reported CNA

The trip will include meetings with European leaders that will relate to urban development, smart cities and transportation, which are all items Taipei considers vital. 

On Jan. 31, the mayor has also been invited to give a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels. 

Ko is also set to visit Turkey, during which the mayor will reportedly discuss Turkey's wish and interest in building a mosque in Taipei. Ko is expected to return to Taiwan on Feb. 6.
Europe
European Parliament
The Netherlands
Poland
Turkey
Belgium
Ko Wen-je
Taipei City
Mayor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei mayor to speak at European Parliament
2018/01/26 19:35
Discount MRT fare for children announced
2018/01/26 15:49
100-year anniversary of Gustav Klimt’s passing honored
2018/01/24 17:26
Taipei launches new garbage trucks
2018/01/24 15:42
European Parliament urges China to release Lee Ming-che 
2018/01/19 14:40