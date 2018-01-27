The mayor of Taipei embarks on his European tour

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je, left Taiwan on Saturday morning (Jan. 27) to visit Europe, where he will visit the Netherlands, Belgium, and Poland. His trip will also include a visit to Turkey.

CNA reports that the purpose of the trip is to to learn more about democracy, by studying different examples of the host nations.

Ko said that although Taiwan has always looked up to the United States and learned from its democratic society, Europe's influence on democracy is no less important and Taiwan should spend more time with its European friends to study their example, reported CNA.

The trip will include meetings with European leaders that will relate to urban development, smart cities and transportation, which are all items Taipei considers vital.

On Jan. 31, the mayor has also been invited to give a speech in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Ko is also set to visit Turkey, during which the mayor will reportedly discuss Turkey's wish and interest in building a mosque in Taipei. Ko is expected to return to Taiwan on Feb. 6.