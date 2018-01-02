  1. Home
Taiwan's Kavalan Whiskey expands market to Malaysia

A signing ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur on Friday Jan. 26

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/27 13:50

(Image from Pixabay user cromaconceptovisual)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s premier brand of whisky, Kavalan, based in Yilan County, is expanding their market reach in Asia, with a new deal that will make the company’s products available on the Malaysian market.

On Friday Jan. 26, a special a signing ceremony was held in Kuala Lumpur, to ink an exclusive distribution agreement between Taiwan’s King Car Food Industrial Co. Ltd and Malaysia’s Hai-O Enterprise Bhd. Company.

According to the report from the local media outlet, the Star, the agreement will give a subsidiary of Hai-O, Grands Brands, the exclusive right to sell Kavalan’s products on the duty-free market, while the parent company Hai-O will sell the product on the duty-paid market.

A representative from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, James Chi-ping was also at the event, and he commented on the incredible success of the brand since its first batch of whisky was released in 2008.

Guests at the signing ceremony were treated to a sample of Kavalan’s award winning liquor, including their famous Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky and their highly rated Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique.

The term “Kavalan” originally referred to an indigenous population of northern Taiwan and the region they inhabited, which corresponds roughly to present-day Yilan County.
