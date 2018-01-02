  1. Home
UK company to form venture project in Taiwan to develop offshore wind farms

CWind has announced a joint venture with Taiwanese company IOVTEC to develop Taiwan's renewable energy market

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/27 13:01

Wind turbine of the Kentish Flats Offshore Wind Farm, Thames Estuary (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A company promoting offshore wind power in the UK, CWind, has announced they will be partnering with a Taiwanese ocean survey company, International Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IOVTEC) to begin developing windfarm projects off the coast of Taiwan.

CWind is part of the UK’s Global Marine Group, a corporation specializing in subsea engineering projects and marine technologies.

The joint venture, CWind Taiwan, will combine the expertise and experience of the two companies to begin planning high quality renewable offshore energy production.

According to the report at Offshore Wind Journal, CWind will bring their knowledge of developing safe, quality windfarms tailored to local markets, while IOVTEC will provide their exceptional knowledge of Taiwan’s coastal geography and its local marine markets.

The joint venture project is in line with the “Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act” enacted by the Taiwanese government, which aims to increase contribution of renewable energy from 6 percent to 20 percent by 2025.

Offshore Wind journal quotes the Global Marine Group’s CEO Ian Douglas as saying that CWind Taiwan will “play what we hope will be a significant role in shaping the future of Taiwan’s energy market.”


 
environment
Sustainability
wind power
UK-Taiwan relations
green energy

