Taiwan's Supreme Court rejects Chinese spy's appeal against extended detention

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) -- A convicted Chinese spy's appeal against his extended detention was rejected Friday by Taiwan's Supreme Court.



The 30-year-old Zhou Hongxu (周泓旭) was given a 14-month sentence by the Taipei District Court Sept. 15, 2017 for violating the National Security Act after being found guilty of attempting to develop spy networks in Taiwan.



A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official who he attempted to bribe in exchange for classified information reported his actions to the authorities, leading to Zhou's arrest and indictment in March last year.



Both Zhou and the Taipei District Prosecutors Office appealed the ruling. While Zhou appealed for bail, the Taiwan High Court decided in December 2017 to extend his detention by two more months until Feb. 27 this year, prompting Zhou to appeal to the Supreme Court.



Now that the Supreme Court has handed down its verdict, Zhou, who has been detained since March 10, 2017, has no further course of appeal.



Zhou first came to Taiwan in 2012 to enroll in a National Chengchi University MBA program. He returned to China in September 2016 before traveling back to Taiwan in February 2017 under the guise of a management investor.



Meanwhile, another case involving several members of the pro- unification New Party who are suspected of colliding with Zhou in establishing spy networks for China in Taiwan is also being investigated by the High Court.