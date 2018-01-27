Taiwanese artist wins international digital comics award in France

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan's Liu Chien-fan (劉倩帆) won second place in the digital comics category Thursday at the ongoing 45th Angoulême International Comics Festival in France.



The festival, which opened on Thursday and attracts more than 200,000 visitors each year, awards several prestigious industry prizes, for which six Taiwanese nationals were nominated this year.



Liu, who was nominated in the same category as fellow compatriots Linx (次叔), Eli Lin (林倩羽) and Asta Wu (吳雅怡), was awarded for her work "Plongée" (which translates as "diving" in English) about a day in the life of a deaf girl who is waiting to get a hearing aid.



It was the first time that Liu had submitted her work, which incorporates flash animation and gif files, to the festival, so she was surprised to find out she had been awarded, she told CNA.



Taiwan was also well represented in the Young Talent competition of the festival, with artists Chin Wei (覃偉) and Arwen Huang selected from among the 20 finalists, although neither won. However, it was the second time that Chin was nominated in the category, which shows the industry's acknowledgment of his work.



Chin said he is already working on his next project, which draws inspiration from an 18-year-old refugee from Vietnam who becomes a doctor in France.



The works of all six nominated artists will be on display at the festival's Taiwan Pavilion until Jan. 28.