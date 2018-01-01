Taipei mayor to speak at European Parliament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During his upcoming four-country trip, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will be the first Taiwanese political leader to speak inside the European Parliament.

Ko will tour the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Turkey, focusing on urban renewal, public housing, the environment and transportation, the Apple Daily reported Friday.

While in Belgium on January 31, the mayor will present a 15-minute speech at a European Parliament salon where several pro-Taiwanese members of the assembly will be present.

During his stay in Poland on February 1-2, Ko will have a meeting with Solidarity leader and former President Lech Walesa, who attended presidential inaugurations in Taiwan before.

On the Dutch leg of his tour, from January 27 to 30, he is scheduled to meet colleagues from major Dutch cities, including Utrecht, Eindhoven and Almere, the Apple Daily reported.

Earlier reports said that during his stay in Turkey February 3-5, the Turkish government wanted to discuss funding for the construction of a new mosque in Taipei with him.

On the tour, Ko will be accompanied by fewer members of the Taipei City Council than usual, reportedly because most of them have started campaigning for the November 24 local elections.