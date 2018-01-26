Chilly response to China's 'Frost Girls' 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After an image of a boy whose hair become covered in frost became a viral online sensation in China, images of girls with frost-covered hair have been met with the cold shoulder by the communist country's propaganda machine.

On Jan. 8, an eight-year-old boy, Wang Fuman, arrived to his class in rural Yunan with frost covering his hair and even eyelashes due the frigid weather he encountered on his 2.8 mile trek to school. By Jan. 9, the image had started spreading all around the internet in China and had soon spread around the world.

The boy was hailed as a hero by the communist regime in Beijing, who brought him to the capital to make public propaganda appearances in police riot gear to so the powerful resolve of China's proletariat. There has been much controversy since as the public has donated over 500,000 yuan (US$79,000) to help the child, but his family has actually only received a paltry 8,000 yuan (US$1,265).



Famous photo of "Frost Boy" Wang Fuman. (Weibo image)

In stark contrast, as numerous images of poor school girls in other parts of China have started to surface on the Chinese internet, the state-run media outlets have failed to give them the same coverage. On Chinese social media, posts of such images of girls with frost on there hair are now reportedly being deleted by government censors.

The communist regime fears that too many images showing the stark discrepancy between rich and poor in China, may detract from the government's narrative of a "Socialist Harmonious Society."



(Weibo image)



(Weibo image)



(Weibo image)



(Weibo image)



(Compilation of Weibo images)