The saga of Taiwan’s missing flag on US websites continues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yesterday the U.S. State Department's spokesperson Heather Nauert responded to recent resurgence of questioning about the unannounced removal of the Taiwan flag from U.S. government websites last year.

Nauert gave this statement:

“I can tell you our policy regarding Taiwan has not changed. The United States remains committed to our One China policy based on Three Joint Communiqués and the Taiwan Relations Act. We consider Taiwan to be a vital partner, a democratic success story, and a force for good in the world. Taiwan shares our values, has earned our respect, and continues to merit our strong support.”

Nauert’s response however did not directly address why the flag was removed in the first place and instead essentially repeated what Bureau for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Spokesperson Grace Choi said to UDN in an email on Jan. 23.

Last Wednesday Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Andrew Lee said this debacle is “unacceptable” and “disappointing.”