Hoodlum hurls cakes all over street at Taipei's ATT 4 FUN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Wednesday (Jan. 26) evening at 10 p.m., a netizen surnamed Su (蘇) when going past an entrance to Taipei's ATT 4 FUN saw a middle-aged man who had been delivering cakes sitting on a scooter looking depressed. It turns out that when he was delivering a cake to a customer on the 10th floor, someone who had seen the other cakes sitting on his scooter, decided to kick it over, sending the pricey pastries flying all over the street.

The deliveryman was not sure how to break the news to his customers and the store. "My cakes have been smashed to bits," lamented the driver.

Su was very concerned about the deliveryman's plight, so he took photos of the scene of the crime and then posted them on Breaking News Commune (爆廢公社) to encourage others witnesses to help provide clues leading to the culprit. He then asked users if they could help catch the cake-kicking criminal.

In response, many netizens expressed outrage at the callous act:

"Help promote! I hope you are able to find that beast!"

"The whole street is covered in cake, a normal person accidentally knocking it over would not result in a scene like this!"

"Just looking at it I want to cry... this is really evil, why did he have to do that?"

Sharp-eyed netizens discovered that the cake store's address was in Taipei's Zhongshan District, and realized that he had traveled quite a distance braving the cold wind at midnight to make the deliveries, only to have the packages destroyed and losing hard-earned money in the process.

Fortunately, there was a netizen surnamed Wu (吳) who while getting off from work had witnessed the entire incident. He said that he saw a hooligan about 180 cm in height after having a dispute with a woman deciding to take his anger out on the hapless driver's scooter. The ruffian lifted up the cakes and furiously smashed them on the street.

He said a group of young people then came from behind the vandal and started striking him, causing him to flee the scene. "I was just across the street at the time, a lot of people should have seen it," said Wu.



Delivery man standing helplessly in front of a street covered in cake. (Image from 爆廢公社)