Discount MRT fare for children announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Department of Social Welfare announced Friday that students aged 6 though 12 years old will receive a 40 percent discount on Mass Rapid Transit fares with their EasyCard.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), Welfare Department Commissioner Hsu Li-min (許立民), and the chairman of Metro Taipei attended a press conference today to announce the new plan.

Commissioner Hsu estimates that there are presently around 150,000 children eligible for this discounted ticket in Taipei, reported CNA.

The Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) states that children under the age of 12 should receive discounts on all public transportation, culture and education facilities, scenic areas, and recreational areas. Mayor Ko promised to further research and implement this rule across departments last June.

Discounts will be applied automatically via EasyCard.

Mayor Ko said that discounts are not only for children but also the elderly as encouragement to get people outside. Recipients of the senior discount receive NT$480 (US$16) a month for transportation as well as free admission to the MRT.