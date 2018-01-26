Taiwanese weightlifters Chen and Lu receive their 2008 Beijing Olympic Medals

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese weightlifters Chen Wei-ling(陳葦綾) and Lu Ying-chi(盧映錡) is awarded the women's 48kg category gold medal and women's 63-kilogram category silver medal for the 2008 Beijing Olympics today at Taipei's Caesar Park Hotel respectively.

They received the medals from Wu Ching-kuo, a Taiwanese International Olympic Committee member.

Chen has initially been the bronze medalist in the women's 48-kilogram class. However, the original gold medalist Chen Xie-xia from China was stripped of the gold medal after being tested positive for GHRP-2, which stimulates the production of growth hormone. Turkish weightlifter Sibel Özkan lost her appeal against the disqualification of her silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after testing positive for the steroid stanozolol.

Lu was originally the bronze medallist in the women's 63-kilogram category. However, the silver medalist Irina Nekrassova from Kazakh was also tested for using banned drugs, thus disqualifying her from her Olympic silver medal. Lu was then upgraded to a silver medal.

Chen is currently the coach for National Taiwan Sports University's weightlifting team, and she hopes to share her experience to help Taiwan produce weightlifting talents. She mentioned," I cannot say for sure that I'll bring up the next Olympic weightlifting gold medalist, but I will do my best to my athletes in the national team so that our skills and knowledge can be passed on. Lu mentioned that for the award ceremony has not much excitement as compared to when she received her bronze medal in Beijing in 2008. She is currently the weightlifting coach at Laiyi High School in Pingtung.