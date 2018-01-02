Penghu will hold "King Cabbage Competition" to find the largest cabbage in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Residents and farmers in Penghu are preparing for the “2018 Cabbage King Competition,” to find the largest head of cabbage in Taiwan.

The large variety of cabbage is a very important crop for Penghu. It is a resilient plant that can withstand the heavy winds and rains of the region’s typhoons. Average weight of the baggage species is about 5 kg, and the crop can also remain fresh for a relatively long time compared to other products.

It is also quite sweet, which makes it stand out among other cabbage species.

This year the Cabbage King Competition will also be held in conjunction with a local lantern festival of the Wukan Community on Penghu’a largest island. The day’s event will also include lots of cabbage based cooking.

The day is designed to be an enjoyable experience for the community, and to publicly recognize the important work of farmers and the benefits that the cabbage has brought to the residents of Penghu.

The awards will be announced on Feb. 10. Anyone who has been growing cabbage in Taiwan can enter their best crop before 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.