China appoints Taiwanese man to top advisory board

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Thursday that China deliberately recruited a former Taiwanese national to its top advisory body in order to promote its political agenda to Taiwanese people.

Taiwan-born Hsieh Kuo-chun (謝國群) has recently been chosen as a committee member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Shanghai.

Chiu Chiu-cheng (邱垂正), spokesperson for the MAC, said Hsieh’s appointment was part of Beijing’s united front scheme that aims to lure Taiwanese people to support pro-China ideas and unification with China, reported the Central News Agency on Thursday.

Chiu pointed out that the government stripped Hsieh’s of his Taiwanese nationality after an official from the Household Registration Office in central Taiwan discovered he accepted Chinese nationality in 1997. Likewise, China’s state media Xinhua News Agency reported that Hsieh held a Chinese identity card.

The report also said Hsieh originally moved to China in the 1990s to pursue studies, and was the first person from “Taiwan Province” to become a member of the CPPCC as well as the National People's Congress.

Chiu emphasized that Hsieh was now a Chinese national. Hsieh was among several others who had been part of China’s "united front scheme and (who are) used by the communist party government to promote its political agenda to Taiwanese people,” added Chiu.

Chiu said the the Taiwanese government had full confidence in its democratic practices and that even if a few people had chosen opposing values, their decisions would not alter the fact that the majority of Taiwanese people loved their homeland and were determined to defend the values of freedom and democracy.

On the other hand, the China Times reported Hsieh as saying that he looked forward to working for the benefits of Taiwanese people in Shanghai, and seeing to the peaceful development of the cross-strait relations.

Hsieh also said that he was honored to be chosen as a committee member and given the opportunity to participate in the democratic practices serving China's public affairs.