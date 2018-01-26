Stastny, Schenn score to lift Blues over Avalanche 3-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored in his fourth straight game, Paul Stastny also had a goal and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Thursday night.

Alexander Steen scored for the fourth time in his last five games, and Carter Hutton made 36 saves for the Blues, who have won four of five.

Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Avalanche, who lost their second straight after winning 10 in a row. Jonathan Bernier made 31 saves. Colorado dropped consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 5-7.

Hutton came up big as the Avalanche controlled the third period. Hutton made tough saves on Gabriel Landeskog and Nikita Zadorov while Colorado sent 14 shots to the net.

The Blues have won eight of their last nine and have points in 11 straight games against the Avalanche.

Stastny put in a rebound on Alex Pietrangelo's slap shot to give the Blues a 1-0 lead with 4:07 left in the first period. The power-play goal was Stastny's third against his former team.

Bernier kept the Avalanche close as the Blues held a 17-8 shots advantage in the first. Bernier stopped Patrik Berglund on a short-handed chance at 1:41 and got help from his post on Tage Thompson's drive at 7:10.

Schenn's power-play goal gave the Blues a 2-0 lead with 8:32 left in the second.

Kerfoot got the Avalanche on the board by putting in a rebound on Anton Lindholm's shot with 2:51 left in the second. Lindholm's assist was his first NHL point.

The goal ended Hutton's shutout streak at 97:09. Before that, Hutton made tough saves on Mikko Rantanen, Blake Comeau and Gabriel Borque as the Avalanche outshot the Blues 15-9 in the second.

Steen's goal with 1:20 left in the third gave the Blues a 3-1 lead and extended his points streak to five games.

NOTES: Blues activated F Jaden Schwartz from IR and placed F Magnus Paajarvi on waivers. ... Avalanche D Erik Johnson was drafted first overall by St. Louis in 2006. ... The Avalanche scratched C Colin Wilson, L J.T. Compher and D Mark Barberio. ... The Blues scratched D Carl Gunnarsson, R Chris Thorburn and C Oskar Sundqvist.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Travel to Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Blues: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

