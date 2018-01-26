Headline: Rap mogul Suge Knight's former attorney arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a high-profile Los Angeles attorney who represented rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight has been arrested.

Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that Matthew Fletcher was arrested on a warrant Thursday.

She said he was being booked at the county jail's inmate reception center. Jail records show the 53-year-old lawyer is being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities could not immediately provide any additional information about the nature of the charges or details about the warrant.

In a court filing in August, prosecutors accused Fletcher and Knight of witness tampering in the rap mogul's pending murder case. They said Knight tried to pay off potential witnesses with his lawyer's help.

A woman who answered the phone at Fletcher's office declined comment.