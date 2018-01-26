Teravainen has 2 goals, assist as Hurricanes edge Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored twice and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Thursday night.

Jordan Staal, Jeff Skinner, Derek Ryan and Justin Williams also scored for the Hurricanes, who had lost their last two. Cam Ward made 26 saves and defenseman Noah Hanifin had three assists.

Charles Hudon scored twice and added an assist for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry and Max Pacioretty also scored, while Carey Price stopped 23 of 29 shots in defeat.

It was a poor defensive showing by both teams in the final game before the NHL's break before the All-Star game.

Montreal fell behind early and tied it three times, but Carolina held on for its third straight victory against the Canadiens.

Williams scored the winner at 9:41 of the third period when he deflected Teravainen's shot past a helpless Price. Carolina's goal came exactly 10 seconds after Pacioretty made it 5-5 with a deflection of his own.

After Teravainen and Staal made it 2-0 in the first period for Carolina, the teams combined for seven goals in the middle frame, including five goals in a frantic 2:51 span.

Hudon got the goal frenzy started at 6:08 with an easy tap-in after Petry's shot from the point went off both posts and landed in Ward's crease.

Gallagher tied it 39 seconds later when he jumped on a bad giveaway by Brock McGinn in Carolina's zone.

But the game was tied for just 23 seconds.

Left all alone at the side of the net, Skinner made it 3-2 at 7:06 before Teravainen increased the Hurricanes' lead with his second of the game on the breakaway at 7:35.

Hudon settled a bouncing puck and beat Ward through traffic at 8:59 to bring Montreal within one.

On a complete defensive breakdown for Carolina, Petry skated from the blue line to the net unchallenged and fired the puck between Ward's pads to tie it at 4.

With 6seconds remaining on the clock in the second, Ryan notched his 11th goal of the season to put the Hurricanes back on top.

After Pacioretty and Williams traded goals in the third, the Canadiens came close to tying it in the finals seconds, but Paul Byron's shot rang off the post.

NOTES: Byron extended his point streak to six games. ... Montreal's Tomas Plekanec is one point away from 600 in his career. ... Sebastian Aho, Carolina's leading scorer, was out with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: vs. Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: at St. Louis on Tuesday night.