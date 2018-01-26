  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/26 11:39
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125
Boston 47 29 10 8 66 156 116
Toronto 50 27 18 5 59 158 145
Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146
Montreal 49 20 23 6 46 129 156
Florida 47 19 22 6 44 132 158
Ottawa 47 15 23 9 39 124 166
Buffalo 48 13 26 9 35 110 163
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 49 29 15 5 63 150 138
Pittsburgh 51 27 21 3 57 151 153
New Jersey 48 24 16 8 56 144 146
Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141
Columbus 48 26 19 3 55 129 136
N.Y. Rangers 49 24 20 5 53 147 146
N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179
Carolina 49 22 19 8 52 137 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123
Winnipeg 49 29 13 7 65 161 132
St. Louis 51 30 18 3 63 148 130
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 154 130
Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 157 139
Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140
Chicago 49 23 19 7 53 146 136
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 47 32 11 4 68 163 126
San Jose 47 26 14 7 59 138 127
Calgary 48 25 16 7 57 134 131
Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 137 138
Edmonton 48 21 24 3 45 131 154
Vancouver 48 19 23 6 44 127 155
Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Calgary 1, OT

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 3

Nashville 3, New Jersey 0

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 5, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Florida 2

Carolina 6, Montreal 5

St. Louis 3, Colorado 1

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled Saturday's Games No games scheduled
Sunday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars vs Central All-Stars: Pacific at Central, 4:30 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 6 p.m.