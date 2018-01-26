Westbrook's season-high 46 lead Thunder past Wizards 121-112

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 46 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-112 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Westbrook made 19 of 29 field goals in one of his most efficient shooting performances of the season. Paul George scored 18 points and Steven Adams added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which has won 20 of 28 after an 8-12 start. The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field.

Bradley Beal scored 41 points and Markieff Morris added 20 for the Wizards, who committed 23 turnovers.

The Thunder took a 54-40 lead into halftime, but Washington trimmed its deficit to a point in the third quarter before the Thunder rallied. Raymond Felton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Thunder up 10, and Oklahoma City led 82-74 at the end of the period.

A powerful right-handed jam by Westbrook gave the Thunder a 92-85 lead in the fourth, and a steal by George led to a dunk by Westbrook that put Oklahoma City up 99-89 with just under seven minutes to play. Westbrook punctuated his performance with a two-handed breakaway jam with about a minute remaining.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks spent seven years as Thunder coach. ... Went more than four minutes without scoring to start the game. ... C Ian Mahinmi committed three fouls in three minutes in the first quarter and finished with four fouls in 11 minutes.

Thunder: George drained a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer but was called for a technical foul on the play. ... Westbrook will be on the Team LeBron All-Star squad along with former Thunder player Kevin Durant. ... Adams was issued a technical foul for kicking Beal in the groin in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Wizards: at Atlanta on Sunday.

Thunder: at Detroit on Sunday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball .