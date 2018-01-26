Adult children of foreign professionals will be able to apply for special work permit  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Children over the age of 20 of adult professionals who have obtained permanent residence status in Taiwan, will soon be eligible to apply for a "personal work permit" (個人工作許可) which will enable them to stay in Taiwan while they look for work, announced Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) yesterday, reported CNA.

The change is listed under Article 17 of the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professional Talent (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法), which was passed on Oct. 31, 2017 and will go into effect on Feb. 8. Under the new rules, adult children over the age of 20 of foreign professionals who have permanent residence status in Taiwan can apply for a special "personal work permit" if they meet specific criteria.

Children of adult professionals with an Alien Permanent Resident Card (APRC) who qualify for the work permit according to the CNA report include:

1. Those who had 10 years of legal residency in Taiwan and each year of which resided in the country for more than 270 days.

2. Those who have lived in Taiwan since the age of 16 and have stayed in the country every year since then for at least 270 days.

3. Those who have legally resided in Taiwan for at least 10 years, with their stay in each of those years lasting at least 183 days.

The new law is a response to a complaint by many foreigners over the years that under the old regulations their children would automatically lose their dependent resident visas once they reached 20. Since they do not have Taiwanese citizenship, they would have to immediately find an employer to sponsor a work visa for them, receive a starting salary exceeding NT$47,940 and obtain a professional license/ bachelor/master degree, to be able to stay in the country.

The old law resulted in many families which had lived legally in Taiwan for many years being split apart once the children reached the age of 20. In the case of Ralph Jensen, a German engineer who has been working in Kaohsiung for 18 years, two of his four children, who were born in Taiwan and have reached the age of 20, were forced to leave the island and find jobs elsewhere because of the archaic regulations.

In 2014, children that lost their dependent status in at the age of 20 became able to apply for a three-year extension of residency to seek work under a number of conditions.

With this new special permit, children of adult professionals living in Taiwan will still lose their dependent status, but will now be able to stay in the country and look for work.

According to National Development Council (NDC) deputy head Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) in an interview with CNA, the requirement for offspring of foreigners over the age of 20 to be employed at a job with a minimum monthly wage of NT$47,971 before they can receive a work permit, will be also done away with in the new law.

The new law will also allow spouses and children to apply for permanent resident status at the same time as the adult professionals working in Taiwan. To qualify for permanent residence status, the foreign professional, their spouse or child must reside in Taiwan for 10 years and have at least lived in the country for five of those years for at least 183 days in each year.

The existing three-year extension along the new "personal work permit" should soon provide more options for children of adult workers to be able to reside in Taiwan for the mandatory five-year period to become eligible for permanent residence status.