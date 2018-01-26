AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, North Korean Hyon Song Wol, head of North Korea's art troupe, waves as she arrives at the Gangneung Railway
In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, cloned macaques Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua sit in a lab at the non-human primat
In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, a Rohingya refugee girl swings outside her temporary shelter near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. A Bangladesh off
In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Mayon volcano erupts for the second straight day as lava cascades down its slopes as seen from Legazpi cit
In this Tuesday Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, people walk on a snow-covered street in Tokyo. Metropolitan areas prepared for snowfall late Monday with th
In this Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, female students of the Kokugakuin University who'll be turning 20 years old in 2018, wear kimonos dress a
In this Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, a Hindu holy man performs burns dried cow dung cakes in earthen pots on his head as he performs a ritual a
In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a man dives into the half-frozen water at the Shichahai Lake in Beijing. According to some of the local
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, the financial skyline of Singapore is reflected in a rain puddle as people jog past at dawn in Singapore.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 file photo, an Indian police official tries to make a hesitant dog march along as police dogs march with their handle
In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, an Indian army soldier looks through a multi barrel rocket launcher during a rehearsal for the Republic
In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, Stedman Sailor stands in front of the Aboriginal Australian Flag as he arrives with other members of the Ab
In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, South Korean special police officers participate in an anti-terror drill during an introduction ceremony
The head of North Korea's all-female band inspected Olympic sites in South Korea where her country's athletes will compete under one "unification" flag at next month's Pyoengchang Winter Games.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, researchers in China cloned two macaques for the first time using the same method that produced Dolly the sheep.
A Rohingya girl played outside her makeshift home in a Bangladesh refugee camp, where Rohingya Muslims continue to flee persecution in Myanmar despite an agreement to start repatriating some 680,000 displaced.
Mayon volcano in the Philippines continued to erupt, emitting lava, ash and smoke that blanketed nearby towns and villages.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com