AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The head of North Korea's all-female band inspected Olympic sites in South Korea where her country's athletes will compete under one "unification" flag at next month's Pyoengchang Winter Games.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, researchers in China cloned two macaques for the first time using the same method that produced Dolly the sheep.

A Rohingya girl played outside her makeshift home in a Bangladesh refugee camp, where Rohingya Muslims continue to flee persecution in Myanmar despite an agreement to start repatriating some 680,000 displaced.

Mayon volcano in the Philippines continued to erupt, emitting lava, ash and smoke that blanketed nearby towns and villages.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

