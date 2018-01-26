|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|49
|34
|12
|3
|71
|175
|125
|Boston
|47
|29
|10
|8
|66
|156
|116
|Toronto
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|158
|145
|Montreal
|48
|20
|22
|6
|46
|124
|150
|Detroit
|48
|19
|21
|8
|46
|126
|146
|Florida
|47
|19
|22
|6
|44
|132
|158
|Ottawa
|47
|15
|23
|9
|39
|124
|166
|Buffalo
|48
|13
|26
|9
|35
|110
|163
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|150
|138
|Pittsburgh
|51
|27
|21
|3
|57
|151
|153
|New Jersey
|48
|24
|16
|8
|56
|144
|146
|Philadelphia
|49
|24
|17
|8
|56
|141
|141
|Columbus
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|129
|136
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|24
|20
|5
|53
|147
|146
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|24
|20
|5
|53
|170
|179
|Carolina
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|131
|149
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|47
|29
|11
|7
|65
|145
|123
|Winnipeg
|49
|29
|13
|7
|65
|161
|132
|St. Louis
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|145
|129
|Dallas
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|154
|130
|Colorado
|47
|27
|17
|3
|57
|156
|136
|Minnesota
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|144
|140
|Chicago
|49
|23
|19
|7
|53
|146
|136
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|47
|32
|11
|4
|68
|163
|126
|San Jose
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|138
|127
|Calgary
|48
|25
|16
|7
|57
|134
|131
|Los Angeles
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|139
|121
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|137
|138
|Edmonton
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|131
|154
|Vancouver
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|127
|155
|Arizona
|49
|12
|28
|9
|33
|117
|170
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT
Los Angeles 2, Calgary 1, OT
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 3
Nashville 3, New Jersey 0
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Chicago 5, Detroit 1
Washington 4, Florida 2
Carolina 6, Montreal 5
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
Pacific All-Stars vs Central All-Stars: Pacific at Central, 4:30 p.m.
All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 6 p.m.