All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125 17-5-1 17-7-2 9-3-1 Boston 47 29 10 8 66 156 116 16-5-4 13-5-4 10-1-2 Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 18-7-1 10-8-4 8-4-3 Toronto 50 27 18 5 59 158 145 13-8-2 14-10-3 6-4-1 Pittsburgh 51 27 21 3 57 151 153 17-7-1 10-14-2 10-4-0 New Jersey 48 24 16 8 56 144 146 13-8-3 11-8-5 5-6-1 Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141 13-9-4 11-8-4 5-2-4 Columbus 48 26 19 3 55 129 136 16-8-0 10-11-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179 13-7-3 11-13-2 7-7-1 N.Y. Rangers 49 24 20 5 53 147 146 17-8-3 7-12-2 7-6-3 Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149 10-7-4 11-12-4 6-5-3 Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150 12-9-5 8-13-1 9-6-2 Detroit 48 19 21 8 46 126 146 10-10-7 9-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 46 19 21 6 44 130 154 11-7-3 8-14-3 6-4-1 Ottawa 47 15 23 9 39 124 166 9-11-5 6-12-4 5-8-3 Buffalo 48 13 26 9 35 110 163 6-12-3 7-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 47 32 11 4 68 163 126 19-2-2 13-9-2 11-1-1 Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123 16-4-3 13-7-4 10-3-2 Winnipeg 49 29 13 7 65 161 132 17-3-1 12-10-6 7-5-2 St. Louis 50 29 18 3 61 145 129 16-10-0 13-8-3 6-4-1 Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 154 130 17-6-1 11-11-3 7-10-0 San Jose 47 26 14 7 59 138 127 14-6-3 12-8-4 12-2-3 Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136 18-7-1 9-10-2 7-5-1 Calgary 48 25 16 7 57 134 131 12-11-3 13-5-4 8-5-2 Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140 17-4-4 9-14-1 8-8-0 Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121 12-9-3 14-9-2 6-9-3 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 137 138 13-9-3 10-8-6 8-5-5 Chicago 49 23 19 7 53 146 136 12-10-3 11-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 48 21 24 3 45 131 154 10-13-1 11-11-2 9-2-0 Vancouver 48 19 23 6 44 127 155 8-12-3 11-11-3 5-9-1 Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170 6-14-3 6-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Calgary 1, OT

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 3

Nashville 3, New Jersey 0

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 5, Detroit 1

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars vs Central All-Stars: Pacific at Central, 4:30 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 6 p.m.