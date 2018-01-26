Kings close with a flourish, top Heat 89-88

MIAMI (AP) — De'Aaron Fox's rebound dunk with 3 seconds left capped a huge comeback by the Sacramento Kings, who rallied from a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Miami Heat 89-88 on Thursday night.

The Kings outscored the Heat 17-4 in the final 5:46, winning at Miami for the first time since 2001.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points for Sacramento, which got 14 from Fox, 11 from Bogdan Bogdanovic and 10 from Zach Randolph.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points for Miami, and he was the only Heat starter to finish in double figures. Wayne Ellington had 20 and Justise Winslow added 11 for the Heat.

Miami gave the game away in the fourth, and fell apart in the final moments. Hassan Whiteside fouled out with 21 seconds left while trying to set a screen for Dragic, and the Kings — down one — decided to run the clock down as much as they could on the ensuing possession.

Bogdanovic missed a jumper from the right wing, but Fox swooped in for a rebound slam that became the game-winner. Josh Richardson missed a wild jumper as time expired, the capper to his 2-for-13 shooting night.

Sacramento shot 47 percent, Miami shot 38 percent.

The Heat went on an 11-0 run to open up a 12-point lead midway through the fourth, and were still up 86-81 on a follow shot by Whiteside with 1:49 remaining.

The game was tied at 47 at the break, with neither team ever leading by more than four points at any time in the first 24 minutes. There were 16 lead changes and six ties in the first half alone, and the Kings led by as many as eight in the third.

Kings guard George Hill did not play. He's been prominent in trade rumors in recent days, with reports suggesting that Sacramento and Cleveland are discussing a deal that could send the veteran to the Cavaliers.

TIP-INS

Kings: The last time the Kings won in Miami, Vlade Divac started for Sacramento — and he turns 50 next week. ... Hield has reached double digits in 10 of his last 11 games. ... Sacramento is taking advantage of having two full days off, staying overnight in Miami with plans of practicing there Friday.

Heat: Miami has no All-Stars and currently is a top-four team in the Eastern Conference. If that holds until the break, the Heat will become the first team since New Jersey in 1993 to be in that position. ... The Heat had won their last four at home. ... Udonis Haslem was not with the team for personal reasons.

HE SAID IT

Kings coach Dave Joerger, asked pregame of what he's seen on tape of the Heat: "Haven't watched them, to be honest with you."

PRAISING CARTER

The Heat have great respect for Sacramento's Vince Carter, the NBA's oldest active player. "He has a class about him, and is somebody that's been able to reinvent himself many times over," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "To be a superstar, to be a starting role player, to be a bench role player, to be a bench mentor ... it takes a unique kind of guy with character to be able to do that." Carter has taken the floor at Miami 33 times, but got no minutes Thursday.

NEW UNIFORMS

Miami broke out its "Vice" uniforms, trimmed in fuchsia and blue and paying homage to the city in the 1980s. "I think they're the hottest uniforms in NBA history. I love them," Dragic said. The uniforms will be worn 14 more times this season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit San Antonio on Sunday, the fifth game in their six-game trip.

Heat: Host Charlotte on Saturday, the end of a quick two-game homestand.

