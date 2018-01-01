  1. Home
  2. Culture

Picasso work worth US$ 50 million on display in Taipei for 2 days

Sotheby’s decision to show the Picasso painting in HK, Taipei highlights growing Asian art market

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/26 11:29

Picasso's 'Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter)' comes to Taipei. (Image from Sotheby's)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Pablo Picasso painting, Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (Marie-Thérèse Walter), will show in Taipei Feb. 6-7.

The work will be shown first in Hong Kong and then Taipei before being auctioned at Sotheby’s in London Feb. 28 in the Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale.  

This marks the first time this painting is up for auction and it is expected to sell for US$50 million, according to Sotheby’s.  

The painting is a portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter, Picasso’s “golden muse” and lover, and the work is thought to reflect Picasso’s dichotomous feelings toward Walter and another lover, Dora Maar. The painting was done in 1937, the same year Picasso completed his monumental work, Guernica.

Following Taipei, the piece will be shown in Los Angeles and New York before returning to London.

The decision to show to work in Hong Kong and Taipei is “a clear sign of the significance of Asia’s buyers for the Picasso market—and for Impressionist and Modern works in general,” according to The Art Newspaper. What’s more, the Impressionist and Modern Art Sale is usually held in late January or early February but was moved so as not to conflict with Chinese New Year.
Picasso
Taipei
Hong Kong
art
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese skater Amy Lin wishes to set personal best at Four Continents Figure Skating Championships
2018/01/25 21:15
Taiwan is fertile soil for gamers: Taipei Game Show organizer
2018/01/25 17:25
Taiwan seeks Japan's support for joining CPTPP despite Fukushima food dispute
2018/01/25 17:11
Chaiyi unveils county mascot ahead of Taiwan Lantern Festival
2018/01/25 16:21
When asked about fluctuation of Taiwan's currency, Head of Taiwan's Central Bank says "Go Ask Trump!' 
2018/01/25 15:40