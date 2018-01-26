Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 26 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:



@United Daily News: New long-term care payment measure causes chaos



@China Times: Evidence speaks for itself, NTU president-elect's plagiarism accusation is sheer fiction



@Liberty Times: Government seeking to attract talents from world's top 1,000 schools



@Apple Daily: Brothers who killed and dismembered man gets 18 and 14 years in prison



@Economic Daily News: The Taiwan dollar could rise to NT$28 against the U.S. dollar Friday



@Commercial Times: The Taiwan dollar could rise to NT$28 against the U.S. dollar Friday



