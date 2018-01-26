  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 26, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/26 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 26 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: New long-term care payment measure causes chaos

@China Times: Evidence speaks for itself, NTU president-elect's plagiarism accusation is sheer fiction

@Liberty Times: Government seeking to attract talents from world's top 1,000 schools

@Apple Daily: Brothers who killed and dismembered man gets 18 and 14 years in prison

@Economic Daily News: The Taiwan dollar could rise to NT$28 against the U.S. dollar Friday

@Commercial Times: The Taiwan dollar could rise to NT$28 against the U.S. dollar Friday

 
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2018/01/25 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/24 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/23 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/22 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2018/01/19 09:00