All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125 Boston 46 28 10 8 64 153 114 Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136 Toronto 50 27 18 5 59 158 145 Pittsburgh 51 27 21 3 57 151 153 New Jersey 48 24 16 8 56 144 146 Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141 Columbus 48 26 19 3 55 129 136 N.Y. Rangers 49 24 20 5 53 147 146 N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179 Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149 Detroit 47 19 20 8 46 125 141 Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150 Florida 46 19 21 6 44 130 154 Ottawa 46 15 22 9 39 122 163 Buffalo 48 13 26 9 35 110 163 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 47 32 11 4 68 163 126 Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123 Winnipeg 49 29 13 7 65 161 132 St. Louis 50 29 18 3 61 145 129 Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 154 130 San Jose 47 26 14 7 59 138 127 Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136 Calgary 48 25 16 7 57 134 131 Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121 Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 137 138 Chicago 48 22 19 7 51 141 135 Edmonton 48 21 24 3 45 131 154 Vancouver 48 19 23 6 44 127 155 Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Calgary 1, OT

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 3

Nashville 3, New Jersey 0

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars vs Central All-Stars: Pacific at Central, 4:30 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 6 p.m.