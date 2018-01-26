  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/26 10:42
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 34 12 3 71 175 125
Boston 46 28 10 8 64 153 114
Washington 48 28 15 5 61 146 136
Toronto 50 27 18 5 59 158 145
Pittsburgh 51 27 21 3 57 151 153
New Jersey 48 24 16 8 56 144 146
Philadelphia 49 24 17 8 56 141 141
Columbus 48 26 19 3 55 129 136
N.Y. Rangers 49 24 20 5 53 147 146
N.Y. Islanders 49 24 20 5 53 170 179
Carolina 48 21 19 8 50 131 149
Detroit 47 19 20 8 46 125 141
Montreal 48 20 22 6 46 124 150
Florida 46 19 21 6 44 130 154
Ottawa 46 15 22 9 39 122 163
Buffalo 48 13 26 9 35 110 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 47 32 11 4 68 163 126
Nashville 47 29 11 7 65 145 123
Winnipeg 49 29 13 7 65 161 132
St. Louis 50 29 18 3 61 145 129
Dallas 49 28 17 4 60 154 130
San Jose 47 26 14 7 59 138 127
Colorado 47 27 17 3 57 156 136
Calgary 48 25 16 7 57 134 131
Los Angeles 49 26 18 5 57 139 121
Minnesota 49 26 18 5 57 144 140
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 137 138
Chicago 48 22 19 7 51 141 135
Edmonton 48 21 24 3 45 131 154
Vancouver 48 19 23 6 44 127 155
Arizona 49 12 28 9 33 117 170

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Calgary 1, OT

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 3

Nashville 3, New Jersey 0

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled Saturday's Games No games scheduled
Sunday's Games

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan at Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.

Pacific All-Stars vs Central All-Stars: Pacific at Central, 4:30 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD at TBD, 6 p.m.