Hospital fire kills 18 people, injures 63 in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire agency official says 18 people have been killed and 63 injured in a hospital fire in southeastern South Korea.

An official at the National Fire Agency says the death toll is expected to rise from the fire at Sejong Hospital early Friday.

Yonhap news agency says the death toll has reached 33, but the official couldn't immediately confirm the report.

The official says the cause of the fire was under investigation. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to media.

Yonhap says the hospital has 193 beds including 98 beds for the elderly who needs nursing care with 35 medical staff.