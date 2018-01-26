Taiwan to be hit by 3 cold air waves in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- There are three successively colder waves of air that will blow into Taiwan during over the next six days, with the first blast of cold air arriving today (Jan. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

First Wave (Jan. 26-27)

The first cold wave will arrive today in the form of a northeastern monsoon and last through tomorrow. During this period, northern Taiwan will see cooler temperatures in the early morning, with a slight rebound during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow there will also be an increased chance of scattered showers in northern Taiwan, including Yilan and Hualien. Meanwhile, central and southern Taiwan will only see cooler temperatures in the evening, with more stable weather conditions. Students in all parts of Taiwan taking exams during this time are reminded to dress in layers to prepare for the temperature fluctuations, with those in Taipei, Yilan and Hualien are advised to bring rain gear.

Second Wave (Jan. 28 - 31)

A strong continental air mass will bring moisture from the north and the chances of rainfall throughout Taiwan will increase. Starting from Sunday, the weather in northern Taiwan will become colder and wetter. By Monday, central and eastern Taiwan will feel and obvious change in the weather and those preparing for outdoor activities are advised to bring rain gear.

Third Wave (Feb. 1)

By next Thursday (Feb. 1), a even stronger wave of cold air will rush into Taiwan. It is anticipated to be as strong as a continental cold air mass or even stronger. Temperatures will feel significantly colder than this week and everyone is reminded to prepare warm clothing for this period.

Those in the farming and fish farming industries are advised to keep abreast of the latest weather forecasts and take adequate precautions against cold temperatures.



(Image from @CWB.TW Facebook page)