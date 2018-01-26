Oldest son of 13 captive children was star college student

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive in their California home had been a star student at his community college and was on the honor roll for two semesters.

The son, who is in his 20s, attended Mt. San Jacinto College for several years. Prosecutors say his mother brought him to the school and would wait outside his classes for him.

College spokeswoman Karin Marriott said Thursday that he did not earn a degree but was on the president's honor roll in fall 2015 and spring 2016.

A transcript obtained by ABC News showed he attended classes from 2014 until at least 2016 and sometimes earned 15 credits per semester.

It showed he earned A's in several classes, including algebra, guitar and public speaking.